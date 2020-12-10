What you need to know
- The first creators have shared their unboxings and impressions of the AirPods Max, and the signs are good.
iJustine
Wow, super impressed with the new AirPods Max!
MKBHD
UrAvgConsumer
CNBC
They sound good and are comfortable.
The Verge
I've been playing with Apple's new $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones since yesterday afternoon, and so far they sound very nice and fit very comfortably.
CNET
CNN
Apple's AirPods Max are impressive, but we're not sold on the price … yet
Apple announced its new AirPods Max on Tuesday, and they'll be available from December 15. From the press release:
Apple today announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.
