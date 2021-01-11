AirPods Max warranty replacements don't come with ear cushions

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple does not include ear cushions when replacing AirPods Max headphones. One reader experienced this first hand when they ran into an issue with the Digital Crown on his AirPods Max headphones.

Damien Menn sent the headphones in for repair at Apple and, instead of fixing and sending his original headphones back to him, replaced the entire unit - except for the ear cushions.

"My AirPods Max had an issue with the Digital Crown. I received a replacement pair today! They come inside those little "sockets". Also, no ear-cups included, unlike the AirPods Pro that ship with new silicon tips.

Also, no ear-cups included, unlike the AirPods Pro that ship with new silicon tips. @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/JYoyBmGCui — Damien Menn (@Daymo502) January 11, 2021

The move by Apple makes sense since, if you aren't experiencing an issue with the ear cushions themselves, you can remove them from the headphones when you send them for repair due to their modular design. If the issue is with the ear cushions, you may only have to send them in without the headphones themselves.

Shaun Jenks ran into connection issues with his AirPods Max and providing a look at the box that you send the headphones back in. Jenks confirmed that, since his issue was with the headphones, Apple did not have him send the ear cushions or the Smart Case back.

"Yep I got a neat box to send mine back, they are replacing them after connection issues, you don't send the cushions or the case. Still waiting for the replacement set to ship though a week later."

Yep I got a neat box to send mine back, they are replacing them after connection issues, you don't send the cushions or the case. Still waiting for the replacement set to ship though a week later. pic.twitter.com/ucfZn2VZ1q — Shaun Jenks 💙🇬🇧📱⌚️💻📸✈️ (@Shaunjenks) January 11, 2021

The only other major issue we've seen so far from AirPods Max is an issue where some users experienced condensation buildup on the earcups after extensive listening.