Apple's highest-end audio equipment could be getting a refresh before the end of the year with new colors also potentially in the works.

Writing via the weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that we should expect refreshed AirPods Pro to be announced this fall, with the design that's being sold today coming up to three years old. We've heard rumors of new AirPods Pro being worked on for some time now, with support for lossless audio one potential feature.

As for the costly AirPods Max, Gurman also believes Apple could offer a new look here as well. Specifically, talk of new color options will please those who aren't fans of the current offerings while Gurman also mentions a price drop. That, however, appears to be mode a case of wishful thinking than anything based on information he has picked up from sources. The current $550 price point is a hard pill to swallow for buyers, but that doesn't mean people aren't doing so.