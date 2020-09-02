What you need to know
- AirPods Pro are proving popular, according to a new report.
- They're so popular that shipments are expected to match those of AirPods by the end of 2020.
- The higher price doesn't seem to be putting buyers off.
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds continue to be popular and their upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing. According to a new DigiTimes report, they're shipping in such huge quantities that they're likely to match AirPods shipments by year's end.
In a piece about the impact increasing volume is having on PCB makers, DigiTimes notes that AirPods Pro shipments have been growing since their arrival on the market in October of 2019. And their popularity continues to grow.
Apple's shipments for AirPods Pro have been growing steadily since its launch in October 2019, likely to equal those of AirPods 2 by the end of 2020, an encouraging development for SiP substrate suppliers including Taiwan's Nan Ya PCB and Korean makers, the sources said. SiP is likely to become the mainstream technology for AirPods, the sources continued.
That popularity is all the more impressive given the price point AirPods Pro sit at. costing $249, AirPods Pro sit atop Apple's AirPods lineup by some margin. Standard AirPods cost just $159, giving buyers the opportunity to get into Apple's earbuds at a reasonable price. The extra $90 for AirPods Pro is worth it to some, however, with active noise canceling technology and a more secure fit making them specifically suited to some use cases.
It's thought that Apple will refresh its AirPods Pro at some point next year, but we might have a new entry by then – AirPods Studio. Assuming all the rumors are true, of course.
TikTok deal runs into fresh roadblock over algorithms
The TikTok acquisition is again facing obstacles, this time over its algorithm. It comes after changes to Chinese government rules over the export of technology and its sale to foreign buyers.
10-core 2020 5K iMac is not $400 better than 8-core, might even be worse
New tests from Max Tech suggest that Apple's 10-core 2020 5K iMac may not be worth the $400 extra over the 8-core processor.
Russian lawmaker introduces bill to cap Apple's App Store fees to 20%
The bill, if passed, would drop the commission fee charged to developers by companies like Apple and Google from 30% to 20%.
You don't need AirPods to have AirPods — check out these copycats
AirPods and AirPods Pro are expensive and although the design was heavily questioned when they first came out, plently of other companies have started to make AirPods lookalikes. Here are the best fake AirPods you can buy right now.