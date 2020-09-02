Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds continue to be popular and their upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing. According to a new DigiTimes report, they're shipping in such huge quantities that they're likely to match AirPods shipments by year's end.

In a piece about the impact increasing volume is having on PCB makers, DigiTimes notes that AirPods Pro shipments have been growing since their arrival on the market in October of 2019. And their popularity continues to grow.

Apple's shipments for AirPods Pro have been growing steadily since its launch in October 2019, likely to equal those of AirPods 2 by the end of 2020, an encouraging development for SiP substrate suppliers including Taiwan's Nan Ya PCB and Korean makers, the sources said. SiP is likely to become the mainstream technology for AirPods, the sources continued.

That popularity is all the more impressive given the price point AirPods Pro sit at. costing $249, AirPods Pro sit atop Apple's AirPods lineup by some margin. Standard AirPods cost just $159, giving buyers the opportunity to get into Apple's earbuds at a reasonable price. The extra $90 for AirPods Pro is worth it to some, however, with active noise canceling technology and a more secure fit making them specifically suited to some use cases.

It's thought that Apple will refresh its AirPods Pro at some point next year, but we might have a new entry by then – AirPods Studio. Assuming all the rumors are true, of course.