What you need to know
- AirPods Pro come with a set of small, medium, and large tips in the box.
- Some people find that none of them really fit properly.
- Comply makes foam tips for other earbuds and now has a range designed for AirPods Pro.
One benefit of AirPods Pro over standard AirPods is that they fit into your ears better, making them less likely to fall out. But they still don't fit perfectly for everyone despite shipping with three different sizes of tips in the box. Now foam tip company Comply has stepped up to try and fix that by releasing its own tips designed specifically for AirPods Pro.
The new tips are on sale now for $24.99 for three pairs with shipping expected to commence on May 31. Nobody would claim that they're cheap – you can buy two pairs from Apple for just $7.99 – but Comply is one of the best in the game in terms of making earbuds stay in ears. I've already placed my order and I'll be reporting back over on Twitter once they arrive.
It's not only a case of making AirPods Pro fall out of your ears less, either. The better the fit, the better the sound. A more secure AirPods Pro fit means you'll get a warmer sound with richer bass as well. Maybe check these out if that's important to you even if you feel like your AirPods Pro fit just fine?
AirPods Go Pro
AirPods Pro
Take AirPods, add active noise cancelation, three sizes of silicone tips, water resistance, and keep the same great convenience and experience, and you have AirPods Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iFixit deems Apple's iPhone SE "pretty repair-friendly" following teardown
The refreshed iPhone SE has undergone the iFixit treatment and while not an easy fix, it's at least not a nightmare.
EU states 'being completely held hostage by Google and Apple' says official
Apple and Google have rebuffed calls from France and Germany to support their contact tracing apps, which use centralized data containing user information.
On its 5th birthday, Apple Watch may have saved another life
An Apple Watch may have just saved another man's life after it alerted him of aFib.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
Excited for your new AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!