One benefit of AirPods Pro over standard AirPods is that they fit into your ears better, making them less likely to fall out. But they still don't fit perfectly for everyone despite shipping with three different sizes of tips in the box. Now foam tip company Comply has stepped up to try and fix that by releasing its own tips designed specifically for AirPods Pro.

The new tips are on sale now for $24.99 for three pairs with shipping expected to commence on May 31. Nobody would claim that they're cheap – you can buy two pairs from Apple for just $7.99 – but Comply is one of the best in the game in terms of making earbuds stay in ears. I've already placed my order and I'll be reporting back over on Twitter once they arrive.