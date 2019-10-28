Apple has graced us with a new pair of AirPods — the AirPods Pro — and along with the "pro" moniker comes a few fresh advancements to the original AirPods design and functions. Here's everything you need to know about the latest and greatest headphones from Apple!

AirPods Pro With a new design and active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro takes everything you love about AirPods and adds a better sound experience and a more comfortable and secure fit. $249 at Apple

New Design

The first thing you may notice about the AirPods Pro is they look a little different from their non-pro counterparts. Rather than the typical EarPods design, the AirPods Pro has silicone ear tips that will improve the sound quality and fit of the earbuds. Apple even says they will come with multiple sizes of the silicone tips.

"Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal — a critical factor in delivering immersive sound."

As you can see in the picture to the left, the AirPods also look a bit different in shape and size (particularly the charging case) to accommodate the new design. Active Noise Cancellation That's right; AirPods Pro has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), meaning the AirPods will be able to minimize the amount of outside noise you hear while listening to your audio.

"Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. This removes background noise to provide a uniquely customized, superior noise-canceling experience that allows a user to focus on what they're listening to — whether it's a favorite song or a phone conversation."

Much like other headphones with ANC, this will no doubt make the AirPods Pro a much better option to take on an airplane, bus, train, or other modes of public transportation. There is no button on the AirPods themselves to turn ANC on or off, instead you'll be able to tap the volume slider in Control Center to see the option toggle ANC on and off. Transparency Mode Walking around with ANC on all the time can be dangerous, especially if you're out and about in traffic, which is why Apple has included a transparency mode which activates the microphones to allow you to hear what's going on around you while you have the AirPods Pro in your ears.

"Using the pressure-equalizing vent system and advanced software that leaves just the right amount of noise cancellation active, Transparency mode ensures that a user's own voice sounds natural while the audio continues to play perfectly."

Much like ANC, you'll be able to toggle transparency mode on and off through the Control Center by tapping on the volume slider. The Ear Tip Fit Test Apple seems keen on delivering a solid audio experience through the AirPods Pro, and The Ear Tip Fit Test is meant to help ensure you are getting the best experience possible.