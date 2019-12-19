Apple's AirPods Pro are now available in Brazil and can be bought from Apple's Brazil site for R$ 2,249.00.

Apple's announced its newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, back on October 28. They come with soft, silicone earbuds, sweat and water resistance up to IPX4 and feature Active Noise Cancellation. Two built-in microphones and some nifty software adapt to each individual ear to cancel out background noise, adjusting the level up to 200 times per second!

Not only do they have better sound and noise cancellation compared with normal AirPods, they also provide a more comfortable fit thanks to the silicone tip, which comes in three sizes so you can customize the fit for each ear.

They also of course feature support for Siri, enhanced easy connection to all your Apple devices, 5 hours of battery life plus another 24 hours from the Wireless Charging Case. The only downside for Brazil customers is that at R $2,249.00, they cost over $550 US, which makes then more than twice the price of the US version at $249.

Regardless, if you live in Brazil and you've been waiting for the release of AirPods Pro, now's your chance! Head on over to Apple's website to purchase. They are not currently available for in-store pick up, the standard delivery time is currently four weeks!

If you're undecided or are considering getting AirPods Pro, why not check out our full review to see if they're right for you!

