Apple's AirPods Pro continue to be monstrously popular, and right now on Apple's website, shipping times remain at four weeks, meaning you won't get your AirPods Pro until the last week of February! (gross)

With that being said, there are a couple of places where you can get a hold of them a lot faster, and we've compiled a quick list of some of the alternatives, check it out!

Amazon (The cheapest)

As of this morning (January 23), AirPods Pro are back in stock on Amazon, and there's even a $14 dollar discount! Right now, you'll get them on February 7, a fine improvement on the four weeks that Apple is offering. This might not be the fastest way to get them, but $14 is $14.

Go pro Apple AirPods Pro Those looking to snag a set of AirPods Pro have probably had a hard time since the holiday season, especially if making a savings is a priority too. Right now, Amazon is offering the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds at their best price to date. $234.99 $249.00 $14 off See at Amazon

Best Buy (The fastest)

Right now on Best Buy AirPods Pro are in stock. They're full price ($249), however, shipping times are as low as just a couple of days. Currently, free delivery is available, with your AirPods arriving on January 28. There are also some Best Buy stores that have AirPods Pro in stock for you to collect today! If you don't want to leave the house, but can't wait, you can pay $10 for next day delivery!