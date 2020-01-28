The newer model offers a fresh design with a more comfortable fit (and replaceable silicone ear tips). AirPods Pro also includes Adaptive EQ and IPX4-rated water protection. And then there's the active noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode, of course.

The AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 also support Announce Messages, which automatically read messages for you as you receive them.

In 2019, Apple introduced the second-generation AirPods. A few months later, the AirPods Pro arrived. The two devices are similar in many ways . Both, for example, offer Hey, Siri activation and an H1 chip that enables seamless pairing between devices. Both versions can also use Audio Sharing so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods.

The AirPods Pro's most advertised feature is active noise cancellation. Less publicized, but perhaps equally important, is the built-in Transparency mode. Here's a look at the differences between the two and how to activate them.

A worthy upgrade for anyone who wants a perfect Apple accessory that has a much better listening experience — especially when you're on the go.

The classic AirPods you know and love. While it lacks the advanced sound quality and features of the pro version, you can't go wrong with a little extra battery power and cheaper price tag.

Active Noise Cancellation

The AirPods Pro's Active Noise Cancellation feature drowns out much of the background noise from the world around you. It does so by continuously adapting to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips. It then uses an external-facing microphone to identify the noise around you. Using the so-called "anti-noise," the earphones cancel that external sound before you can hear it.

As part of the ANC process, the AirPods Pro also uses an inward-facing microphone that listens for unwanted sound from that direction. This sound is also removed by the anti-noise.

Does it work?

As Lory Gil mentioned in her review, "AirPods Pro are remarkably good at muffling environmental noise." My experience using the earbuds feature has been similar. But like Lory, I recognize it doesn't hold a candle to the ANC from a pair of cans, on-ear or over-ear.

Don't take that as a criticism, however. Rather, I'm just highlighting the current limitations with ANC in a tiny design.

Transparency Mode

I was late to the AirPods Pro party. When I finally joined the fun at the beginning of the year, it was the device's Transparency mode that interested me the most. Over the years, I have used many ANC and non-ANC headphones alike. However, Transparency mode is a different beast and the one that's most difficult to explain with words.

The AirPods Pro's Transparency mode ever-so-slightly tweaks ANC to let most outside noise in. Ideally suited for those times when you're talking to people nearby or simply need to hear what's around you, the mode carefully balances inside and outside noise.

In her review, perhaps Lory explains it best, by noting, "(Transparency mode is) different than turning off ANC. It's actually more like turning on a microphone inside the earbuds that draw in outside audio. It's ideal for when you want to be able to listen to your music at a reasonable volume, but still want to hear when a car is driving by, or be able to listen for your name being called at work."

Activating Each Mode

You can activate ANC and Transparency mode from the earbuds or your iPhone. Moving back and forth between both modes from the actual AirPods is an easier process. However, I tend to stick with iPhone when making a change.

Changing sound modes through AirPods Pro