Over the weekend, it was reported that Apple's rumored over-the-ear headphones would be sticking to the AirPods branding and be called "AirPods Studio". Now, it appears that more details have leaked about some of the features of the new headphones.

Reported by 9to5Mac, the headphones will feature "neck detection", meaning that the headphones will understand when you take them off and put them around your neck. When detected, the music, podcast, or video you are watching will automatically pause.

"One of the key features of regular AirPods is ear detection, which automatically pauses the song when you take the earphones off. We've learned that AirPods Studio will have a similar feature, but it will work in a different way. Instead of ear detection, Apple is working to include sensors that can detect whether the headphones are on your head or neck."

You'll also apparently be able to use the headphones without searching for which side is left or right. They will detect left or right ear and route the audio accordingly.

"Another new sensor will be able to detect left and right ears to automatically route the audio channels. That means there's likely no right or wrong side to use AirPods Studio, whereas current headphones have fixed left and right channels."

You'll also be able to adjust custom equalizer settings when the headphones are paired to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

"As AirPods Studio are expected to be mainly focused on professional users, pairing the earphones with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equalizer settings, with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available, sources told us."

The "AirPods Studio" headphones, according to Ming-Chi Kuo and other reports, will be released later this year for $349 and feature interchangeable parts.