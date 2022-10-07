AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all have a new beta firmware update

If you own a pair of AirPods and have been running the betas, there's a good chance you are getting a firmware update today.

Today, Apple released its latest beta firmware update for most of the lineup of the current AirPods models. Firmware version 5B5040c replaces version 5A5304a and will apply to the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.

The previous update, firmware version 5B5040c, improved Automatic Switching, the feature that allows your AirPods to automatically switch between your devices depending on which one is currently playing audio.

While Apple told us what was in beta firmware 5A5304a, the company isn't giving us any details about version 5B5040c. The update likely brings the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements, but no particular new features — or improvement to features — have been pointed out.

Being a firmware beta, this update is limited to developers who can download version 5B5040c from the Apple Developer website. Installing the beta requires an iPhone running the latest iOS 16 developer beta, a Mac running the latest macOS Ventura developer beta, and the Xcode 14 beta.

Apple started to offer firmware betas for its AirPods models for the first time at this year's WWDC. The betas allow developers to test out the latest and greatest with AirPods software and ensure it's working correctly before it comes to all users in a public firmware update later.

The newest AirPods to get these new beta firmware updates are the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's new generation of its "pro" earbuds. AirPods Pro 2 add better audio quality, more bass response, and improved noise cancellation. The case has also received a major update, adding Find My support for just the case, a built-in speaker, a lanyard connector, and charging compatibility with the Apple Watch charger.