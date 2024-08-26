AirPods Max are my favorite headphones, and they can be yours for just $399 today

Apple's AirPods Max are among the best over-ear headphones around, but they're also among the most expensive. Their $549 asking price is often enough to put potential buyers off, but sometimes a deal comes along that helps make them much more affordable.

With Apple still not expected to launch the AirPods Max 2 until next year at the earliest, there is little reason to wait. In fact, we'd suggest not waiting — we don't know how long this discounted price is going to last.

So how much more affordable are we talking about here? Well, if you get your order in soon you'll get my very favorite wireless headphones for just $399. What's more, you'll even get to choose from all of the available colors as well.

Sound off

There is plenty to like about the AirPods Max, not least the instant device pairing and switching that all AirPods have to offer. Whether it's an iPhone, an Apple Watch, a Mac, or even an iPad or Apple TV, you'll be able to use your AirPods Max with the minimum of fuss.

AirPods Max | $549 $399 at Amazon Apple's best-sounding AirPods are now yours for less than $400, offering all the simplicity of AirPods with an over-ear design that's surprisingly comfortable.

Other features worth noting include personalized spatial audio and lossless audio when using a wired connection — although you'll need to buy a Lightning to 3.5mm cable to make that work.

When unplugged owners can expect around 20 hours of listening time per charge, and then there are the ANC capabilities that are undoubtedly among the best in the category.

All of that and more make the AirPods Max a great option, especially at this price. It's also among the lowest prices we've seen, too.