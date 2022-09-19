AirPods Pro 2 shipping dates slip up to three weeks

If you're looking to get your hands on a pair of AirPods Pro 2 come launch day, you may be out of luck.



As spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), the AirPods Pro 2 is experiencing delayed shipping dates in the U.S. and Canada by about two-to-three weeks. This compares to a four-to-six-day shipping delay in Australia. So far, those in the U.K. are experiencing no shipping day for Apple's newest AirPods. The launch day of the AirPods Pro 2 is scheduled for September 23, 2022.



If you want the best estimate for when Apple will be shipping out AirPods Pro 2 in your country, check Apple's website.



Will the AirPods Pro 2 be popular?

The AirPods Pro 2 start at $249, and while the design is the same as the previous model, it has quite a few improvements that should make the new iteration a much better pair of wireless earbuds.



Active noise cancellation is back, and it'll block two times more noise thanks to the H2 chip that Apple has put inside. There's also a better, adaptive transparency mode that automatically blocks ear-damaging noise when in use, which I'm super excited to try out. There's also a new smaller size (XS) of silicone ear tips, meaning there are more options for people who are looking for a tighter fit.

The case also got an upgrade. The charging case will feature an option that lets you use your Apple Watch charging cable to charge them wirelessly (you'll have to buy the right case, however), as well as a lanyard loop to keep it close to you. Its battery life has been updated too, with the package now delivering 30 hours of battery — six hours more than before. The buds themselves will offer six hours. Plus, the case has a speaker and is compatible with Apple's Find My app, meaning you can locate and ping the case from your iPhone.