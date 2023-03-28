AirPods Pro and Max get big discounts in Amazon's UK Spring Sale

There's never a bad time to buy AirPods - everyone wants to listen to their favorite bands without the world's distractions around them. But Amazon's UK Spring Sale has gone one step further in offering some good discounts for three products from the line.

From the AirPods Max to the recent AirPods Pro 2, you get one of the best products to come out of Apple in years. From the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) to the great battery life that every model offers, now is a great time to look into either buying some for the first time or upgrading your old AirPods.

Save big on AirPods

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 | £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest iteration of AirPods, but for £20 off which includes the MagSafe charging case, you've got a great deal here if you've been thinking of upgrading your older ones lately.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The relatively-new AirPods Pro 2 have double the noise-cancellation and better Transparency thanks to the new H2 chip, and they finally come with a speaker, so you can play a sound if you manage to lose them again. At £20 off, you get a great deal on the best AirPods Pro yet.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | £529 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While many are waiting for AirPods Max 2 to finally arrive, you still can't go wrong with these headphones from Apple. With a digital crown to control playback and volume, alongside great noise cancellation, you've got a great deal here with £20 off, and you can choose from any color in its offering.

Since their debut in December 2016, AirPods have become a natural fit for many, both on the ears and for different use cases, from fitness to simply drowning out the noise around them.

You could argue that it's the next iteration of Apple's iPod in all but name - the same design as its EarPods are here, but there's no wire, and you can effectively control your music with Siri, or with some gestures.

In 2023, the line is at its strongest, and while there's plenty waiting for AirPods Max 2, you can't go wrong with a good deal to take the plunge if you've been tempted by them.