Apple announces AirPods Pro 2

Apple's big Far Out event has already brought a lot for us to get excited about but the new AirPods Pro might have passed some buy. They really shouldn't though, because they're pretty great.

The existing AirPods Pro were already the best iPhone earbuds around, but now they're better than ever.

Changes abound

Those looking to get into a new pair of AirPods Pro will spend $249. Unfortunately, there are no new colors to choose from so it's white or nothing once more. We wish Apple would give us a nice black or red to choose from, like Apple Watch and iPads, but alas.

As for other improvements, there's a new H2 chip for "breakthrough audio experiences," with improved low distortion audio capabilities and more. Apple also promises improved active noise cancellation, too — twice as good, the company reckons. A new XS ear tip option might well help there, especially for those with smaller ears.

Beyond that, Apple has added new touch controls to the earbuds, allowing you to control them in a whole new way. On top of that, there's a new speaker on your AirPods Pro MagSafe Charging case for easier finding using the Find My network.

AirPods Pro battery life is good for six hours of listen time, while the charging case turns that into 30 hours of music fun.

Pre-orders for the new AirPods Pro 2 begin on September 9, with orders shipping on September 23 for those lucky enough to be picking a pair up.