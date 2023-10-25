Apple's AirPods lineup might be getting a huge revamp with new models and features

Apple's entire AirPods lineup is getting ready for an overhaul, according to a new report. No corner of that lineup will be left untouched, with new AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all on the way.

If the report is correct it will take around two years for the refreshed models to arrive on store shelves around the world, but it could be worth the wait. New features and a new look are touted, with a whole new model added to the mix.

The report hints that the first of these revamped AirPods will arrive in 2024, although you'll need to wait until 2025 for some.

Music to our ears

The report comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing unnamed sources who are familiar with Apple's plans but preferred to remain anonymous for obvious reasons.

Gurman says that things will kick off with new AirPods, adding that Apple intends to ditch the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 in favor of two new fourth-generation models.

"Apple plans to phase out both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods later next year," Gurman says, citing people familiar with the matter. "They’ll be replaced with two fourth-generation AirPods that are priced similarly to the current versions but are more differentiated." He adds that the two new models will look like a cross between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, with shorter stems used. One will be an entry-level earbud while the other will gain active noise-cancellation technology like that found in the AirPods Pro. Support for Find My alerts via a built-in speaker is also coming, we're told. USB-C ports will be used throughout.

As for the AirPods Pro, they'll get a new design in 2025 with Apple continuing to work on health features.

Finally, the AirPods Max are slated to get an update next year with a new USB-C charging port and new colors, but we shouldn't expect "many other changes" according to the report.