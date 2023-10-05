Don't care about USB-C? Grab the Lightning version of the AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off

With epic noise canceling and the best transparency mode in a pair of earbuds, like, anywhere, the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the most impressive in-ears you can buy. You can get them yourself today for a grand $50 off their base price. This deal is on the Lightning version of the buds, as they are replaced by a new USB-C variant — and if you’re not planning on getting Vision Pro next year, then this is the deal for you.

With Prime’s Deals Days starting in just under a week, and Black Friday going live later next month, we might get further discounts soon but this is an excellent deal worth looking at.

Lighting AirPods Pro 2 $50 off

Should you buy Lightning AirPods Pro?

Whether or not Lightning AirPods Pro is for you will likely depend on the devices you currently have. If you have upgraded to a shiny new iPhone 15 and you’re in the market for a new pair of AirPods, the extra cash is potentially worth it to avoid having to carry around a Lightning cable for a quick charge — but $50 is quite a lot to spend for a different port.

Both pairs of AirPods Pro share standout features like Active Noise Cancelling, Spatial Audio, and quick touch controls. The biggest difference is the little charging port at the bottom, but the USB-C model also now has new audio architecture for Vision Pro support, and increased water and weather resistance.

This means that the extra money is only really worth it if you think you will benefit from a USB-C charging port or if you are looking for hi-res audio to work with the Vision Pro next year. If you still have a Lightning iPhone and can’t see yourself wanting better Vision Pro audio, this deal is a fantastic find, giving you one of the very best pairs of earphones for a steal.