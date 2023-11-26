Dyson's bizarre air-purifying AirPods Max headphone rivals just got a huge discount

Hey, I heard you like headphones... AND air purifiers? Of course you do! So we've found you a two-in-one deal that will cover both tasks, wherever you may be — and give you a sci-fi costume prop to wear, too.

Dyson's Zone headphones are one of the weirder gadgets to hit the market in recent times. On the one hand they're positioned as high-end, audiophile-grade audio gear on a level with Apple's AirPods Max. On the other, they double up as a personal air purifying device, with a detachable visor that sits in front of your mouth, pushing clean air towards your airways and filtering out 99% of ultrafine particulates that can contain fumes and nitrogen dioxide.

Usually incredibly pricey at $699.99, a 31% Amazon discount brings this curious wearable down to just $486.25 — a $214 saving off the usual price. If you've been tempted by this unusual gadget at full price, this rare discount might be enough to encourage you to take the plunge.

Dyson Zone | $699.99 $486.25 at Amazon



Weird? Yes. Wonderful? Maybe. But one thing's for certain — there's nothing else quite like the Dyson Zone on the market. Both headphones and air purifier in one head-mounted device, it's a premium product that's certain to be a talking point for anyone that sees you with them.

I've had the pleasure of trying out the Dyson Zone headphones before they were released to the public, and they're truly unique. Here's me wearing them at Dyson HQ.

Let's be honest — it's an acquired taste. But there are merits to the design.

Though heavier than your average headphones, they of course serve a dual purpose — and offer an impressive 50-hour battery life, with very good noise cancellation included in that battery count. That's to block out the sounds of the fans and motors filtering the air, and works really well when the air-purifying visor is removed, too.

Audio quality is surprisingly high. It's a neutral sounding set of cans, and does well to bring detail out of your tunes. Better than cheaper headphones that don't purify air? Probably not — I wouldn't give up AirPods Max for them. But I can't help but have a soft spot for any gadget that pushes the boundaries.

And who knows? Whether it's the difference between picking up a cold on a flight or not, maybe it's worth looking like Batman's Bane and being $500-ish dollars lighter in your wallet.