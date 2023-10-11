Newly released AirPods Pro 2 firmware release fixes unknown earbuds bugs
A new firmware is now available for all AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
Apple has released an updated version of the AirPods Pro 2's firmware, with both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the earbuds included.
The new update brings all AirPods Pro 2 to firmware version 6A303 and is aimed at the earbuds themselves rather than their Charging Case.
The update means that both the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning and USB-C connectors have access to the same firmware, whereas previously, those using USB-C AirPods Pro 2 had an older version of the software.
Nothing to see here
Regarding what's new, it isn't thought that users of either AirPods Pro 2 earbuds will notice any new features with this firmware installed. However, Apple says the changes are designed to deal with existing bugs while improving other aspects of the experience offered to wearers. What that means, we don't know.
The new firmware release also extend to the USB-C Charging Case, as noted by code-diver aaronp613 on X. The new firmware update specifically targeted the USB-Charging Case, but again, little is known about what that update does.
Today Apple released 6A303 for AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (Both Lightning and USB-C)BUT it looks like they also released 6A303 for the USB-C case!October 10, 2023
The two AirPods Pro 2 models are essentially identical in terms of features beyond different charging connectors. However, the earbuds offered with the USB-C Charging Case do include an updated H2 chip that allows for a 5GHz connection to the Vision Pro headset. That higher bandwidth connection will give Vision Pro headset owners the chance to enjoy wireless lossless audio, we're told.
As for the new firmware, there's no way for users to manually force the update. All you can do is make sure that the AirPods Pro 2 are in their charging case and near an iPhone and then wait for the update to take place.
You can check the firmware version of your own AirPods by finding them in the Bluetooth menu of your iPhone's Settings app and then tapping the "i" icon.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch
By Tammy Rogers