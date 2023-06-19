This Apple Vision Pro-inspired AirPods Max 2 concept makes me want one now

A concept of AirPods Max 2 has been shown off, taking inspiration from the headband of Apple Vision Pro alongside updates that the rest of the AirPods line has been given.

It's been over two years since the debut of the AirPods Max, Apple's wireless headphones, and while AirPods Pro has seen updates in both its software and hardware, especially with Adaptive Audio coming to them with iOS 17, Max owners are being left to dream about what the next version could look like.

Thankfully, concepts like these from Parker Ortolani show just how good a new version of AirPods Max could be, and how overdue this update is for many.

From the MagSafe connector to a foldable design, there's a lot to like here, but again, it makes us wonder when Apple will finally bring out AirPods Max 2.

A vision for the ears?

Next generation AirPods Max concept. A refined design featuring Vision Pro elements to improve comfort. H2 and U1 to offer new software functionality like adaptive audio. And gorgeous new finishes to give them a more modern look that matches the rest of your Apple devices. pic.twitter.com/2WM1P6om70June 17, 2023 See more

The choice of colors here mirrors the MacBook Air line, such as Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray to better differentiate these from the AirPods Max that you can buy right now.

It's interesting that this concept doesn't have USB-C. Instead, Ortolani explains in one concept image that the MagSafe connector not only charges the headphones but also acts as a wired solution for lossless playback.

Keeping in mind that MagSafe doesn't have this feature, it's an interesting thought that could save the AirPods Max 2 from having an extra USB-C port just for this.

Comfort is also something that's important to these headphones, and seeing the headband mirror the Vision Pro's in this concept, alongside a dial to adjust the fit of them to your head, would be an instant purchase for many who may have struggled with wearing the AirPods Max and instead looked at AirPods Pro.

But as a bunch of features aren't available on AirPods Max, such as Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, any update to these would be welcome, and hopefully, some of these features from Ortolani's concept may make an appearance in an upcoming model soon.