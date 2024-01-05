Why bother with Black Friday? AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are back to their lowest ever price and it's only January

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have only been out for a few months but that doesn't mean you can't find an amazing deal. Just now at Amazon, you can pick up the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C for $189 — that's a $70 saving and the lowest price we've ever seen the earbuds for.

The AirPods Pro 2 USB-C were heavily discounted during Black Friday 2023, so for those who missed out on that crazy price back in November you can pick yourself up a New Year's gift without waiting another 10 months.

The AirPods Pro 2 come equipped with fantastic noise cancellation, best-in-class transparency mode, and seamless connectivity to all your Apple devices. For any Apple user, there is no better earbud out there.

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C lowest-ever price

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $189 at Amazon Back to the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C were only released in September so picking up a $70 discount in January without waiting for another shopping event like Prime Day or Black Friday is awesome! Price check: $189 at Best Buy | $189 at Target

AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds Apple offers, and this new iteration with a USB-C port allows you not only to ditch your Lightning cables for good (if you're an iPhone 15 owner), but also has added sound benefits when connected to Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are capable of Lossless Audio when connected with Vision Pro, allowing you to "enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry."

This fantastic deal begs the question, why even bother with Black Friday when you can pick up awesome deals all year round? The AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are well and truly a bargain at under $200.