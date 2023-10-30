With $70 off, now is a perfect time to pick up the AirPods Max
Taking audio to the max.
The AirPods Max are getting a little old now, as they launched in 2020, but they’re still an excellent pair of headphones with great battery life, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable frame. With Black Friday on the way in just a few weeks, we can’t expect this deal being beaten even then.
There are rumors of a USB-C refresh in the latter half of 2024 but, with no physical upgrades reported to be on the way, these are a great pair of headphones that you won’t regret picking up a year from now.
AirPods Max $70 off
AirPods Max |
$549.00 $479.00
A great reduction
With a comfortable over-ear fit, active noise canceling, Transparency mode, and up to 20 hours of listening time with noise canceling, the AirPods Max are an impressive piece of tech. They have personalized spatial audio to give an immersive listening experience on the go, making all your music and shows sound even better.
Price Check Best Buy $479.00 | B&H Photo $499.00
As we said in our AirPods Max review, ‘Apple made sure that the AirPods Max are premium headphones with a hefty build made out of stainless steel and aluminum, and yes, they're heavy. But when you have them on your head, they're surprisingly comfortable’.
As well as all of this, the great battery life and clear microphone make the headphones great for calls and they provide excellent handoff between Apple devices so you can swap from your iPhone to your Mac almost instantly. The AirPods Max fit into the Apple ecosystem excellently to improve road trips, walks, and those quiet moments in your room. If you love your AirPods but find yourself reaching for an audio device that is just a little more immersive, this is an excellent choice made even better by a great deal.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.