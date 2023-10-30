With $70 off, now is a perfect time to pick up the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are getting a little old now, as they launched in 2020, but they’re still an excellent pair of headphones with great battery life, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable frame. With Black Friday on the way in just a few weeks, we can’t expect this deal being beaten even then.

There are rumors of a USB-C refresh in the latter half of 2024 but, with no physical upgrades reported to be on the way, these are a great pair of headphones that you won’t regret picking up a year from now.

AirPods Max $70 off

AirPods Max | $549.00 $479.00 A great reduction With a comfortable over-ear fit, active noise canceling, Transparency mode, and up to 20 hours of listening time with noise canceling, the AirPods Max are an impressive piece of tech. They have personalized spatial audio to give an immersive listening experience on the go, making all your music and shows sound even better.

Price Check Best Buy $479.00 | B&H Photo $499.00

As we said in our AirPods Max review , ‘Apple made sure that the AirPods Max are premium headphones with a hefty build made out of stainless steel and aluminum, and yes, they're heavy. But when you have them on your head, they're surprisingly comfortable’.

As well as all of this, the great battery life and clear microphone make the headphones great for calls and they provide excellent handoff between Apple devices so you can swap from your iPhone to your Mac almost instantly. The AirPods Max fit into the Apple ecosystem excellently to improve road trips, walks, and those quiet moments in your room. If you love your AirPods but find yourself reaching for an audio device that is just a little more immersive, this is an excellent choice made even better by a great deal.