- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, from ustwo games, is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday, December 11.
Apple Arcade is getting another adventure game this Friday, this time from the awesome folk at ustwo games. Alba: a Wildlife Adventure will be free for all Apple Arcade subscribers.
The new game will follow Alba as she does her best to save the island she lives on.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure from ustwo games follows an adorable adventurer visiting her grandparents on a beautiful Mediterranean island. Alba is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she knows she needs to do something about it. Alba soon realizes the island has seen better days and is under threat from a corrupt politician with a devious plan. With Ines and her grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by her side, she can start the movement to save the island...maybe even the world after that.
From the BAFTA-Award winning studio behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care comes something entirely new!
Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realizes she needs to do something about it!
As part of Alba's environmentally conscious message, ustwo games will also plant a tree for every time the game is downloaded. The goal is to plant a cool one million trees in partnership with Ecologi. With that in mind, why not give the game a try? You're quite literally helping save the planet by playing!
