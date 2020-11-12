Algoriddim has today announced that djay Pro is now djay Pro AI, a Universal app for iOS and macOS complete with Apple silicon support.

In a press release today the company stated:

Algoriddim today announced the launch of djay Pro AI for Mac, the most significant upgrade to its Apple Design Award-winning DJing platform to date. djay Pro AI was rebuilt from the ground up using the Apple Neural Engine and runs natively on the newest Mac devices as a universal app. Harnessing the power of Apple's M1 chip, djay Pro AI introduces breakthrough Neural Mix™ technology to Mac users with up to 15x faster machine learning performance, resulting in ultra-low latency and unprecedented precision for live DJ mixes.

Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy said that djay Pro AI was "groundbreaking" in its Neural Mix technology and that it was "doubling down" on machine learning thanks to the power of Apple's new M1 chip.

Neural Mix lets DJs isolate beats, instruments, and vocals of tracks in real-time, crossfading individual components of songs.

djay Pro AI also includes a new streamlined user interface, full optimization for the M1 chip in Apple's new Macs, and unlimited access to a library of samples, loops, FX, and visuals.

You'll need macOS 10.14 or later, and the app is a free download on the Mac App Store. There's also an optional PRO subscription at the cost of $6.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. Existing users of djay Pro 2 will get a free selection of new features on launch.