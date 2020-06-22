Apple is making some big announcements today during WWDC 2020, focusing primarily on major updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Here are the essential announcements from today's keynote.

Apple has officially announced iOS 14, which brings a number of important updates to the core iOS experience. Apple now lets you turn icons into more active widgets on your Home screen. Apple has also introduced the App Library, an automatically-generated view that collects all of your apps in one place.

There are also updates to Siri's UI and capabilities, including support for audio messages and a new translation feature.

iPadOS 14