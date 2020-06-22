Apple is making some big announcements today during WWDC 2020, focusing primarily on major updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Here are the essential announcements from today's keynote.
iOS 14
Apple has officially announced iOS 14, which brings a number of important updates to the core iOS experience. Apple now lets you turn icons into more active widgets on your Home screen. Apple has also introduced the App Library, an automatically-generated view that collects all of your apps in one place.
There are also updates to Siri's UI and capabilities, including support for audio messages and a new translation feature.
iPadOS 14
There are a number of updates coming to the iPad experience with iPadOS 14. Like iOS 14, there's a new widgets experience on the iPad. Search has been updated, and now no longer takes up your entire screen. It can also be accessed from anywhere to launch apps, open websites, perform web searches, and more. Major enhancmenets are also coming to Apple Pencil, including handwriting recognition and conversion of handwriting to text.
watchOS 7
watchOS 7 bring some interesting updates to Apple Watch. There's a new way to configure watch faces, and developers can now enable multiple versions of their complications to appear on a single watch face. watchOS 7 will also include sleep tracking and a new feature to help you get to bed called Wind Down.
