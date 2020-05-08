All of the Apple Stores in Germany will reopen on Monday, May 11 after German Chancellor Angela Merkel began winding down the country's lockdown. Stores were initially closed to aid social distancing measures.

The move was first reported by the German website Macerkopf with Apple initially focussing on repairs and service requests rather than sales.

Via the magic of Google Translate:

After many Germans work and learn from home, we will initially focus on service and support at the Genius Bar. Until further notice, we will take additional precautions, such as checking body temperature, maintaining the minimum distance, and wearing mouth-to-nose coverings and schedules, to ensure that customers and employees stay healthy. Our concept for maintaining the minimum distance requires that only a limited number of visitors stay in the store at the same time, so that walking customers may have to wait at the entrance. We recommend our customers, if possible, to shop online with the options for delivery or collection in the store.

Not all opening times were available at the time of writing, but some appear to be running on reduced hours, at least initially.

All of the steps put in place mimic those from other countries where Apple Stores have reopened including Austria and Australia.