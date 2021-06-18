For more than 25 years, Kirby has delighted platformer fans with his dreamland exploits and his insatiable hunger. While mostly relegated to Nintendo's handhelds, Kirby occasionally jumps to the console, and what better console to call home than Nintendo's hybrid handheld. If you're looking for a Kirby game on the Switch, you have a few to choose from. Here are all of the Kirby games on the Nintendo Switch.
Kirby Star Allies on the Nintendo Switch brings the classic Kirby formula to HD. With new powers and worlds to explore, Kirby and up to three other friends can join together to save Popstar from a great evil. It's one of the best local multiplayer games on the system, perfect for seasoned veterans and new players alike. You can try the demo out on the Nintendo Eshop and check it out for yourself.
If you're not interested in the latest Kirby adventure, why not try the classics? Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) isn't a game, but the service includes over 100 NES and SNES games, including some of the pink puffball's classic adventures. This includes four retro Kirby titles: Kirby's Adventure, Kirby's Dream Course, Kirby's Dream Land 3, and Kirby Super Star.
This fighting game is for the Smash Bros. fans who only pick Kirby. This unique fighter pits Kirby against Kirby against Kirby against Kirby, each with their own unique copy ability. Finish the fight online or compete in local matches, and if you're on the fence, there's a demo available to try.
Masahiro Sakurai, the father of Kirby, is also the mastermind behind Super Smash Bros., so there's no surprise that Kirby has been one of the core fighters since the series launch in 1999. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues the series time-honored tradition of letting gaming greats beat the snot out of one another across dozens and dozens of different stages. Pick Kirby and tap into the rest of the cast's powers or take control of King Dedede and Meta Knight.
The power of pink
Those are all of the Kirby games available on the Nintendo Switch. While there aren't many, Kirby games are generally fun, low-stakes games. They're perfect for new gamers or those looking for a comfy, casual experience. If you're looking for a place to start, why not try Kirby Star Allies? Enjoy classic Kirby gameplay by yourself or with friends, and check out all of the brand new transformations you'll find on your journey. It's an enjoyable game, especially for those who enjoy simple 2D platformers on the Nintendo Switch.
If you're not sold on the newest Kirby game, why not try some of the classics? The NES and SNES Kirby games are considered classics by many and can now be accessed on the virtual console, courtesy of Nintendo Switch Online.
