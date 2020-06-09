Ah, the 80's. I wasn't alive for much of it, but there's a good chance a lot of you reading this were, so no doubt you remember the rise of Polaroid. Its instant print camera technology defined childhood for quite a lot of folks, and many will be happy to know that they are still alive and kicking in the 21st century. They have an impressive array of cameras that expertly combine the nostalgia and fun of old with the new technology of today.
- The new hotness: OneStep+
- The new original: OneStep 2 Viewfinder
- The old original: SX-70
- A new angle: Mint Camera & Printer
- The compact original: POP Instant Digital Camera
- Photos in a snap: Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera
- The first Snap: Snap Instant Digital Camera
- The action camera: Polaroid Cube Act II
- The digital camera: Polaroidi20x29 Digital Camera
- The waterproof one: iXX090 Waterproof Digital Camera
- Streamlined excellence: Polaroid Now
- Great for the kids: iE090 Waterproof Digital Camera
The new hotness: OneStep+Staff Favorite
Announced at CES 2019, the new OneStep+ camera is one of Polaroid's latest instant cameras. It's a step up from the OneStep 2 and the biggest improvement is the Bluetooth connectivity. With this device, you can download the Polaroid Originals app, connect it to your smartphone, and open up a whole new world of Polaroid photography. It uses either 600 or i-Type film.
The new original: OneStep 2 Viewfinder
This is inspired by the original OneStep camera from Polaroid but designed to work straight out of the box. All you need is some 600 or i-Type instant film, and you're good to go. It's got a better lens, a strong flash, and a 60-day battery life, so you're always ready to capture the moment. It also comes in either white or black.
The old original: SX-70
This is the camera that put Polaroid on the map and made them a household name. It was the first instant SLR camera ever made, and it pioneered the instant film that Polaroid is now known for. It also keeps the iconic folding design that made it so portable. Just keep in mind that it does not have a built-in flash, so you'll need your own. It's also pricey, but it's still a pretty fantastic camera. Be sure to pick up some SX-70 film for it.
A new angle: Mint Camera & Printer
Polaroid is no stranger to coming up with inventive new ways to take pictures, and the Mint camera and printer is a great example of that. It's a pocket-sized camera that is oriented vertically to mimic the way a smartphone takes pictures. As expected of a Polaroid, it's got a printer integrated into it to print out your best shots instantly. It's a pretty neat little camera for the price.
The compact original: POP Instant Digital Camera
The POP camera from Polaroid allows you to take those same 3.5 by 4.25-inch Polaroid prints you know and love but in a much smaller package. There's a large 20MP lens up front and a large 4-inch touchscreen display on the back. Polaroid has incorporated a lot of cool features into this camera like 1080p video recording, 15 second GIF's, photo editing, and digital zoom. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity for even more features.
Photos in a snap: Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Digital Camera
The Snap Touch camera shrinks down to a more traditional sized digital camera. It has a 3.5-inch touchscreen but laid out in landscape orientation. It has a smaller 13mp lens but keeps the same 1080p video recording. It adds the option to print photos in three color modes, black and white, color, and sepia, as well as Bluetooth capability. It also comes in six different colors to match your personality.
The first Snap: Snap Instant Digital Camera
The original Snap camera has a 10-megapixel lens on it and allows you to print in the same three color modes as the newer version - black & white, color, and sepia. It prints 2-by-3-inch images and will also save them to a MicroSD card if you desire. The Snap also comes in the same six color options as the Snap Touch, black, white, blue, pink, purple, and red.
The action camera: Polaroid Cube Act II
Polaroid has an action camera because of course it does. It's actually pretty impressive too. For next to nothing, you get a 6MP camera with a wide-angle lens. This model is splash-resistant, so you're free to take it out in the rain or shoot lakeside footage. The HD 1080p video footage is crisp and clean and downright impressive for a camera of this size.
The digital camera: Polaroidi20x29 Digital Camera
The i20x29 is a true digital camera without the instant printing capabilities that Polaroid is known for. That doesn't mean this isn't a solid camera. It's got a 20-megapixel lens with 10x optical zoom and a 2.7-inch LCD screen. It also records 1080p video and saves everything to a MicroSD card, which, unfortunately, is not included.
The waterproof one: iXX090 Waterproof Digital Camera
This digital camera is similar to the i20x29 but has a few notable differences. The biggest one is that it's completely adventure proof meaning it's waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, and freezeproof, so if you're a high adventure type, this should be your choice. It has a 20MP lens and a 4x digital zoom. It even has a front-facing preview screen, so all your selfies are on point.
Streamlined excellence: Polaroid Now
It's sleek and streamlined and available in eight colors. The Polaroid Now is a new point-and-shoot analog instant camera. With a new autofocus motor, it's easier than ever to capture crisp shots and print out all the fun in seconds.
Great for the kids: iE090 Waterproof Digital Camera
The iE090 offers an 18MP camera that is waterproof and shockproof along with Polaroid's signature front-facing LCD display for all your selfies. This is a great camera for the kids to play around with on their adventures as it's easy to use and will capture all the special moments.
Adventure on a budget: iS085 Waterproof Digital Camera
If you're looking for a waterproof digital camera that won't break the bank, check this one out. For as low as $40, you can get a 16MP camera that's waterproof up to 3 meters. It also has the dual LCD displays on the front and back so you can capture the perfect picture no matter what you're doing. It also comes in some fun colors.
Just the basics: iS048 Waterproof Digital Camera
Sometimes all you need is something just to get the job done. In that case, the iS048 is the guy for you. The 16MP lens with the 2.4-inch LCD screen and MicroSD slot to store your stuff offers all you need for the basic shots. It's also waterproof and comes in three different colors: Teal, Red, and Blue.
Your dad's camera: Polaroid Originals 600
If it looks familiar, that's because your father probably had this camera or carried something like it. With a fixed focus 28mm lens, this bad boy is a classic. It takes Polaroid 600 film and produces vintage photos that every hipster will love. Get it in one of eight colors and styles and step back in time.
Our final thoughts
Polaroid has become a household name thanks to its fun, innovative, instant printing camera technology. The idea that you could take a picture and instantly have it print out for you to share and enjoy cemented Polaroid forever in the hearts and minds of '80s and '90s kids alike and kicked off a whole industry of instant cameras. If you're looking for a great mix of the old and new, I'd recommend the OneStep+ as you get the best of both worlds.
When you want to capture action, reach for the Polaroid Cube Act II. It's ultra-tiny, has a wide-angle lens, and does HD video. For instant prints and wireless photo transfers, you can't go wrong with the Polaroid Pop 2.0. Perfect for kids and adults, you get a touchscreen, built-in Wi-Fi and 1080p HD video.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here's the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.
Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time with these great stands
When it comes to charging your iPhone and Apple Watch fewer options are has practical or as elegant as a stand. Here are our favorite charging stands that let you charge your Apple Watch and iPhone together.