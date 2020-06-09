Ah, the 80's. I wasn't alive for much of it, but there's a good chance a lot of you reading this were, so no doubt you remember the rise of Polaroid. Its instant print camera technology defined childhood for quite a lot of folks, and many will be happy to know that they are still alive and kicking in the 21st century. They have an impressive array of cameras that expertly combine the nostalgia and fun of old with the new technology of today.

Our final thoughts

Polaroid has become a household name thanks to its fun, innovative, instant printing camera technology. The idea that you could take a picture and instantly have it print out for you to share and enjoy cemented Polaroid forever in the hearts and minds of '80s and '90s kids alike and kicked off a whole industry of instant cameras. If you're looking for a great mix of the old and new, I'd recommend the OneStep+ as you get the best of both worlds.

When you want to capture action, reach for the Polaroid Cube Act II. It's ultra-tiny, has a wide-angle lens, and does HD video. For instant prints and wireless photo transfers, you can't go wrong with the Polaroid Pop 2.0. Perfect for kids and adults, you get a touchscreen, built-in Wi-Fi and 1080p HD video.