According to a weekend poll run by iMore, almost 50% of people will be buying a new Apple Watch Series 7 when it goes on sale. 34% of those will be upgrading from an Apple Watch Series 5 or older, while just 13% will be doing so from last year's model.

If the rumors are true we can expect Apple Watch Series 7 to go on sale within a matter of days and while it appears set to be popular, those wearing the outgoing Apple Watch Series 6 are less likely to be buying.

This would suggest that while people are keen on the new watch, those with last year's Apple Watch Series 6 see fewer reasons to upgrade.

One of the reasons for that could well be the lack of a big redesign, as was rumored for weeks prior to September's announcement. The new model will still be the best Apple Watch ever made, but it will look very similar to the model most people are already wearing — something that is sure to quell interest in spending $400 or more on this year's refresh.

That isn't to say that Apple Watch Series 7 isn't a worthy upgrade, as More's Joe Wituschek recently argued. But nothing draws a crowd like a flashy new design and, after expectations were sky-high, there's little doubt that Apple Watch Series 6 users seem to be ready to sit this one out.