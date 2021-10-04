What you need to know
- Apple Watch Series 7 will go on sale this fall.
- A new poll shows almost half of respondents will be upgrading to the new watch.
- People who own an Apple Watch Series 6 are less keen.
If the rumors are true we can expect Apple Watch Series 7 to go on sale within a matter of days and while it appears set to be popular, those wearing the outgoing Apple Watch Series 6 are less likely to be buying.
According to a weekend poll run by iMore, almost 50% of people will be buying a new Apple Watch Series 7 when it goes on sale. 34% of those will be upgrading from an Apple Watch Series 5 or older, while just 13% will be doing so from last year's model.
This would suggest that while people are keen on the new watch, those with last year's Apple Watch Series 6 see fewer reasons to upgrade.
One of the reasons for that could well be the lack of a big redesign, as was rumored for weeks prior to September's announcement. The new model will still be the best Apple Watch ever made, but it will look very similar to the model most people are already wearing — something that is sure to quell interest in spending $400 or more on this year's refresh.
That isn't to say that Apple Watch Series 7 isn't a worthy upgrade, as More's Joe Wituschek recently argued. But nothing draws a crowd like a flashy new design and, after expectations were sky-high, there's little doubt that Apple Watch Series 6 users seem to be ready to sit this one out.
Your Safari bookmarks are now protected by end-to-end encryption
Apple's Safari now supports end-to-end encryption for bookmerks.
One of the biggest selling points of the new iPhone 13 Pro is the camera
The iPhone 13 Pro brings a new ProMotion display, faster 5G connectivity, A15 Bionic, and so much more. But what about that impressive new camera system? Here are our first impressions.
iPhone 13 still ships with earphones in France because of this law
As was the case with iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 in France ships inside a larger box containing Apple's Lightning earbuds because of laws regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure for children.
Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro Max in luxurious leather
Leather says luxury, so why not cover your gorgeous iPhone 13 Pro Max in a leather case? If you're not into the real thing, we've got some faux leather options for you too.