What you need to know
- AltConf 2020 has been canceled as of Monday.
- The event served as an alternative to WWDC for those who could not get tickets.
- They do not plan to host a virtual event in addition to the one coming from Apple.
For anyone who is familiar with WWDC, you're probably also familiar with AltConf, the Alternative Apple Developer Conference. The developer-friendly event has served as a way for those who could not get a ticket to Apple's conference to still get together during the week of WWDC.
Unfortunately, AltConf 2020 has also been canceled. The event's organizer, Rob Elkin, announced in a Medium post on Monday that they have made the decision to cancel all of AltConf 2020's events across the world.
"Unfortunately, we've come to the conclusion that it would not be prudent or safe to put on any AltConf events in 2020. It's been a tough call to make, but the safety of our team, our attendees, and the public as a whole is our most important priority."
Elkin goes on to say that, since Apple has announced that it will be bringing WWDC to an online format this year, the group does not plan to also host a virtual event.
"AltConf has always been a great addition to the WWDC week, giving attendees the opportunity to come to San Jose or one of our satellites, meet other attendees, and experience the unique experience of WWDC without the need for a ticket. However it has never been our aim to compete directly with Apple on content, and so we are not going to provide a virtual conference so that attendees can focus on the great content coming out from Apple."
The group is monitoring the situation globally and states that, if it becomes possible to host a satellite event in a safe way, they may take that opportunity. However, as the situation stands now, that is not the plan.
"AltConf 2020 was going to be one of our biggest yet, but we're happy to wait to bring some great stuff to the community in 2021."
