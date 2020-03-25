Amidst a global coronavirus pandemic, Apple unveiled and just released new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. With many more people now working from home, the timing is actually pretty good as people start using their own gear for work projects and realize that maybe it's time for an upgrade.

Thankfully, Amazon is making it cheaper to get your hands on the latest and greatest Apple products with $49 off both the 2020 iPad Pro and MacBook Air devices. Several different configurations are seeing the discount, though expect a delay on shipping due to both the popularity of the deals and Amazon's de-prioritization of non-essential items.

Time to upgrade Apple iPad Pro (2020) Though there may be a shipping delay, it's rare that you can save on the newest Apple tech. The updated iPad Pro just came out and features a new A12Z Bionic processor, dual camera setup with LiDAR sensor, plus gorgeous edge-to-edge display. $749.99 $799.00 $49 off See at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro maintains the 2018 model's industrial design for the most part. It comes in the same two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch —and has the same gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut. The processor has been bumped to the A12Z Bionic chip, though the main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices. It features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array

We have a guide to everything you need to know about the 2020 iPad Pro that links to all of our coverage of the device. Our in-depth review just dropped too, so be sure to give that a read. If you don't want Apple's newest iPad Pro, take a look at the deals on 2018 models where you can save even more.

Light as air Apple MacBook Air (2020) With improved processors, graphics, and a redesigned keyboard, the 2020 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade to the previous-gen model. The 256GB machine is $49 off in silver and space gray right now, so lock in those savings while you can. $949.99 $999.00 $49 off See at Amazon

Similarly, Apple's new MacBook Air looks a lot like the previous-gen model but has some significant updates in key areas. First, the processors are now Intel's 10th-generation chips which should make for some power efficiency gains and the new Air features the totally redesigned Magic Keyboard that debuted last fall with the MacBook Pro. If you've got a 2018 or 2019 model, it might not be the upgrade for you but it's certainly a contender for replacing anything older than that, especially at this discount.

If you want to find out more about the new MacBook Air, peek our everything you need to know guide and our full MacBook Air 2020 review.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.