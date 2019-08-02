When Amazon announced a deal with Apple last year to directly sell Apple products on its website, it seemed like a huge win for consumers, because it addressed a problem surrounding counterfeit foods. According to a report from The Verge, however, the deal might not exactly be legal.

Apparently, the deal between Amazon and Apple also meant kicking some legitimate resellers off Amazon's Marketplace platform. Now, the FTC is reportedly investigating the deal for violating antitrust laws.

Speaking with Sally Hubbard, an antitrust lawyer, The Verge's report explains the issue at hand: