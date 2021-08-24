Late last year, Apple shipped its upgraded MacBook Pro equipped with Apple silicon. Since its release, we've seen some stellar deals on the M1-powered machine and, right now, you can snag one of the best Macs ever at an all-time low price over at Amazon.

The entry-level 256GB model is down to $1,199 there with a further $99 discount applied automatically at checkout. At almost $200 off, this is the lowest we have seen the M1 MacBook Pro go and the deal applies to both the silver and space gray version at present. If you need the higher-capacity model, it's also discounted at $150 off.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Chip, Late 2020) If you're in the market for a new MacBook Pro, now's the time to buy with all-time low pricing available on the latest M1-powered model. $1,099.99 at Amazon

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first Mac models to feature its in-house M1 chip. M1 is the company's first system-on-a-chip designed specifically for the Mac and, compared to its Intel predecessors, yields up to 2.8x faster processing with its 8-core CPU and 5x faster graphics performance with the 8-core GPU. The new chip also comes packed with the 16-core Neural Engine, enabling up to 11x faster machine learning.

If you're worried that all of this new computing power will come at the cost of battery life, then you'll be pleased to learn that battery longevity has actually been increased. The M1 MacBook Pro gets up to 20 hours per charge. That's double that of its Intel counterpart and the longest battery life ever of any portable Mac.

M1 also enables the Mac to wake instantly from sleep, just like your iPhone and iPad do. The new solid-state drive (SSD) ups the read speeds to 3.3GB/s so the Pro is great to work with on large, demanding files. It also brings better quality to the FaceTime HD camera.

Externally, the M1 MacBook Pro looks very similar to its predecessor. It still has that great 13-inch Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone technology, the Magic Keyboard, and Touch Bar. It also packs in a studio-quality mic array, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

If you still need an Intel Mac for now and want a great deal, check out our list of the best MacBook deals for discounts across all of Apple's computer models.