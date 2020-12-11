Amazon has begun its week-long Apple Days sale in India, with massive discounts to be had on a wide range of Apple products.

Big savings to be had on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPad, MacBook, and more

Get all the Apple products you love for less in the Amazon Apple Days sale.

As reported by India Today:

Amazon is back with yet another sale but this time for Apple lovers. The Apple Days sale has gone live on Amazon and would continue until December 16. During the sale, Amazon is offering massive discounts and exchange offers on iPhones and iPads. Amazon is offering deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 7, iPad mini, MacBook Pro, and more. Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 51,999 with a discount of Rs 2990. The iPhone 7 on the other hand is selling for Rs 23,900. The e-tailer is further offering an additional discount of Rs 1750 on Yes Bank Credit Cards and no-cost EMI options.

Other discounts include Rs 5,000 off the iPad mini, with more savings to be had using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Customers can also get 20% off the iPhone 7, now just Rs 23,990 in the sale. Sadly, there aren't any discounts on the iPhone 12, but you can access savings when using an HDFC card instead. A similar sale on Flipkart is also running simultaneously in the country.