Though Apple only just unveiled its next-generation 2021 MacBook Pro models, you can already score a saving on one over at Amazon. The entry-level 14-inch model is seeing a $49 discount meaning you can lock in this low price before the machines even start shipping next week.

The model on sale at Amazon is the 14-inch version equipped with Apple's new M1 Pro chip. Specifically, it has the M1 Pro with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It is also packing 32GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

Apple's own-brand chips allow for super power and energy efficiency with the M1 Pro offering as much as 70% faster performance than last year's M1 chip while maintaining a battery life of 17 hours.

The new MacBook Pro features Apple's latest display technology in its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and an array of ports that include USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and an SD card reader. Apple is even bringing back MagSafe on the 2021 MacBook Pro for convenient and fast charging.

It's unclear how long this deal will last at Amazon so don't sleep on it if you want to be among the first to receive your new laptop while also making a saving on it.

As Black Friday approaches, we'll be keeping tabs on all of the best Black Friday MacBook deals if the new MacBook Pro is not for you.