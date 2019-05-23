Earlier this year Amazon and Apple finally put some differences aside and as a result we now have a whole bunch of Apple products being sold officially through Amazon, not via third-parties. This has led to some great savings already, with things like the Apple Watch Series 3 dropping to just $199, the latest iPad models being discounted, and much more. Where it could really make an impactful difference this year, though, is on Prime Day .

Apple has never been a company to hop in and take part in big sales from other companies, but with the products being officially available on Amazon we could see this change. Odds are that Prime Day 2019 will bring us some of the best Apple deals that we've seen this year, but only on select products. Amazon doesn't carry the company's full assortment of products, like all the different iPhone models for example, but it is likely that we will see sales on accessories like the Smart Battery Case and Smart Keyboard, along with hardware like the Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more. In the past, we've seen discounts on refurbished iPhone models at Amazon, and on Woot, which is owned by Amazon. As long as you're not needing the latest and greatest, this could be a great way for you to save big.

As of right now, we don't have an official date for when the Prime Day event will take place this year, though Amazon has been hosting it mid-July. Our guess is that it will likely start on July 15 and span up to 48 hours. If we do see discounts on Apple gear during the event, you can expect that they won't last long. Many items sell out quickly, so you'll want to be prepared.

If you want all the best tips, tricks, deals, and more delivered right to your inbox, we highly suggest signing up for this Prime Day specific mailing list. As we get closer to the event, the team will be helping you to prepare to make the absolute most out of Prime Day 2019.