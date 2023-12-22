There's Mac games galore in the Steam Winter Sale, as long as you know where to look
Grab yourself a bargain.
Just a few days after the Epic Games Store sale brought us some Epic titles for macOS, you can now scoop even more cheap games in the Steam Winter sale.
Running from December 21 to Jan 4th, 10 am PT, there are a ton of great games that macOS users can buy and enjoy in this year's sale. With the advent of Apple silicon, the M3 chip, and devices like Apple's best MacBook, the M3 Max MacBook Pro, gaming on a Mac has never been more fun or more viable. Some people say there aren't good games to play on Mac, but this sale proves otherwise.
If you head to either the Steam app on your Mac or Steam's online store, you can head to the categories banner and filter by macOS. Steam is promoting the sale so it will show a vast array of discounted titles to begin with. Here are some of my favorites.
macOS games you should buy in the Steam Winter Sale
- Baldur's Gate III - GOTY BG3 is just 10% off but if you've been waiting for a discount, now's the time to grab it
- Lies of P - Another recent 2023 title with rave reviews and a 20% discount, now just $47.99
- Dave the Diver - this iconic RPG is just $15.99, now 20% off
- Total War: Warhammer III - the third installment from the acclaimed strategy series needs beefier hardware, but is half price, now just $29.99
- Stardew Valley - if you don't have Apple Arcade, this is a steal at just $10
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology - this anthology is normally $209, but is now just $25
- Disco Elysium - PC Gamer's number one PC game is 75% off right now, just $9.99.
The Steam Winter Sale is honestly pretty overwhelming, but that means there's a game and a bargain for everyone. So whether you've got an M1 MacBook Air or an all-powerful Mac Studio, take a look and treat yourself.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9