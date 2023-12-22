There's Mac games galore in the Steam Winter Sale, as long as you know where to look

Just a few days after the Epic Games Store sale brought us some Epic titles for macOS, you can now scoop even more cheap games in the Steam Winter sale.

Running from December 21 to Jan 4th, 10 am PT, there are a ton of great games that macOS users can buy and enjoy in this year's sale. With the advent of Apple silicon, the M3 chip, and devices like Apple's best MacBook, the M3 Max MacBook Pro, gaming on a Mac has never been more fun or more viable. Some people say there aren't good games to play on Mac, but this sale proves otherwise.

If you head to either the Steam app on your Mac or Steam's online store, you can head to the categories banner and filter by macOS. Steam is promoting the sale so it will show a vast array of discounted titles to begin with. Here are some of my favorites.

macOS games you should buy in the Steam Winter Sale

The Steam Winter Sale is honestly pretty overwhelming, but that means there's a game and a bargain for everyone. So whether you've got an M1 MacBook Air or an all-powerful Mac Studio, take a look and treat yourself.