You can get access to ChatGPT's Mac app right now with this trick

With Apple expected to reveal a slate of generative AI tools and features across its platforms at WWDC 2024, we've already heard that much of the heavy lifting on iOS 18 could be done by OpenAI's ChatGPT LLM.

At the company's showcase event earlier this month, OpenAI revealed a native Mac app is coming, but at the time of writing, you'll need to wait for an invite to check it out - and be on a "Plus" or "Team" plan.

Thankfully, there is a way to check it out earlier if you haven't got the invite, although you will still need one of the specific account types (free users will have to sit this one out for a bit).

It's worth noting that this loophole could be closed by OpenAI at any point, but it could also be a chance to go hands-on with the kind of AI that could be powering your iPhone in the next few months. You'll also need a Mac with Apple Silicon, as per OpenAI's system requirements.

How to use the ChatGPT app for Mac early

How to bypass the #ChatGPT macOS app waitlist:1. Launch the app and login2. Quit the app (cmd+Q) when the window size changes, but right before the login error alert shows up3. Launch the app again and you're inSimple but somehow ✨ it works ✨ – give it a try! pic.twitter.com/IsoiUZihs8May 22, 2024

To install the app, you'll need to log into the web version of ChatGPT here, then click your profile and "Download the App". You can also download the .dmg file for your Mac here.

As spotted by Diego Jimenez of Instagram and shared via X (formerly Twitter), once you install the app, you'll need to enter your login credentials but be ready to close the app.

Before the login error appears, but after the window size shifts, close out of the app (CMD+Q will work nicely), and then relaunch.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doing so should have you logged in and able to use the Mac version of ChatGPT without waiting for an invite.

The Mac version of ChatGPT offers handy features like the option to run images and screenshots through it straight from your device, a voice-based chatbot mode, and customization.