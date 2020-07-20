The popular ambient sound app Dark Noise has a big new update out today. It's so big that the changes warrant an update to Dark Noise 2 and there's plenty to enjoy.

Available as a $5.99 download from the App Store, Dark Noise 2 brings new icons, new sounds, and new bug fixes to an app that was already a hit for those who like to listen to ambient sounds while they work, sleep, or just relax. It's also a boon for those with young babies who struggle to sleep – just putting that out there!

Dark Noise 2 is the next major evolution of the best ambient noise app on iOS. Mixing sounds has been the most requested feature since launch and I'm excited to announce it's finally here! A lot of work went in to maintaining the simplicity and tight iOS integration Dark Noise is known for and I'm very proud of the results. Along with iCloud syncing, new sounds, new icons, and loads of bug fixes this is the biggest update to date.

I've been testing Dark Noise 2 for a while now and it's most definitely the best version of a great app. Just watch the promo video and check out this list of changes.