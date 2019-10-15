AMC Entertainment will introduce an online video store today, Oct. 15. The service, AMC Theaters On Demand, was first announced by Adam Aron, AMC's president and chief executive officer, according to The New York Times.

Featuring about 2,000 films for sale or rent at launch, the new service will compete with Apple iTunes, Amazon, and other video-on-demand retailers. Hollywood's five largest film studios are already on board, including Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, and Paramount.

Ron Sanders, president of worldwide distribution and home entertainment at Warner notes: