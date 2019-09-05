Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

The Business Gold Card and the Business Platinum® Card are the two of the most popular business credit cards available. Which one is best for you and your business? We put them head to head.

American Express® Business Gold Card

The American Express® Business Gold Card starts you off with a welcome bonus to help on shipping costs. New cardholders will earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your American Express® Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. This is a limited time offer that ends on November 6, 2019.

The most impressive part of this card comes with its everyday rewards. You'll receive 4X Membership Rewards® points on the two select categories where your business spent the most each month. These points are limited to the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these two categories each calendar year.

You'll also get 25% points back after you use the points you've earned for all or part of an eligible flight booked with Amex Travel, up to 250,000 points back per calendar year.

This cards also comes with a "Pay Over Time Option", a flexible payment option to help manage cash flow on purchases of $100 or more. Managing your card is made easy with connections to third parties like Quickbooks, SpendManager℠,as well as receiving Year-End Summaries.

Business Platinum® Card from American Express

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express comes with an immense welcome offer that gives new cardholders that ability to earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points. Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

After earning a mountain of rewards right from the get-go, you'll then regularly get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com. For everything else, you'll earn 1X points, but earn an extra 50% more Membership Rewards® points on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year.

The card comes with with extra rewards for airline purchases. Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year.

Finally, there are some extra benefits on equipment and workspace. You can enroll to get up to $200 in statement credits annually by getting up to $100 semi-annually for U.S. purchases with Dell. After you have your new laptop, take it with you to the American Express Global Lounge CollectionSM or your coworking space. Get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork. With this membership, you can access 300+ premium, inspiring workspaces in 75+ cities. To get this exclusive offer, enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019.

Which one should you get?

If you are looking to earn on the purchases you make the most, and those purchases don't happen to involve travel, then the American Express® Business Gold Card is a better fit. However, if you are a constant traveler and want access to working spaces at the airports and cities you are traveling to, then the Business Platinum® Card from American Express will be the card for you.

