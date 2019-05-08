When Apple announced Apple Card, everyone was excited to find out that the company was finally featuring an Apple-branded credit card that was actually good for purchases made at Apple. While Apple has had the Barclay card for years, the only real benefit to this card was the 0% financing on certain Apple products, as the rewards outside of that were relatively weak when compared to the rest of the credit card industry. While Apple hasn't mentioned if Apple Card will support promotional financing on Apple products yet, it does drastically improve the rewards for purchases made on Apple's products and services.

Apple Card's earning tiers are 1% cash back on all purchases made with the physical titanium card, 2% cash back on all purchases made using Apple Pay (the digital Apple Card), and for the first time on any consumer credit card that I'm aware of, a consistent 3% on all purchases made at Apple. This not only includes physical Apple products like a new iPhone or MacBook but digital services as well like Apple Music and iCloud. While this is a great option for consumers who are looking to earn predictable, solid rewards on all spending that is Apple, businesses have the potential to earn more rewards on Apple purchases than what even Apple's own credit card can provide.

The American Express® Business Gold Card

If you're a business trying to get the most bang for your buck on purchases made at Apple, then you can do even better than Apple Card with the American Express® Business Gold Card. The card allows you to choose two categories to earn extra rewards in, and one of those categories happens to be technology providers of computer hardware, software, and cloud solutions (Apple is included in this list of supported businesses). If you choose this as one of your two categories, you'll earn 4 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent directly at Apple.

While this may sound like a lot of work to earn 1 more percent than Apple Card, it actually gets even better than that. That is because of the value of American Express's Rewards points. Each point is estimated to be worth 2 cents when you maximize with transfers partners. This means that you can effectively earn 8% on purchases made directly through Apple, two and a half times greater than what you would earn with Apple Card.