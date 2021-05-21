Every few months, Nintendo announces a brand new amiibo to go with the latest Switch game. The most notable right now is definitely the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo announced for Skyward Sword HD. However, Nintendo fans abound so they run out of stock quickly. You'll have far more luck purchasing online than you will going to stores in person. Here's where you can purchase the latest, hottest amiibo.

When do retailers release new amiibo stock? Typically, when an amiibo is created for a specific game it will launch on the same day as the game it was made for. More popular characters tend to have longer preorder windows while less popular one might only be purchaseable on release day. After that, shipments come in waves and you'll need to catch an opportunity when there's plenty of inventory. Keep your wallet handy and your credit card ready to use as many of the most popular amiibo will sell out when they're first made available. Where to buy the latest amiibo in the U.S. Typically, Best Buy is one of the first places to put up an amiibo preorder page after they've just been announced. As such, it's a good idea to check there first. Sometimes Nintendo makes deals so that specific amiibo are sold exclusively at one store. For instance, the three upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo are GameStop exclusives. When it comes to amiibo that have been out for awhile, it's possible that stores will not receive any more restock. Your best bet in these instances is to check Amazon or eBay for used amiibo. Just beware of scammers. Zelda & Loftwing amiibo - Skyward Sword HD

The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo is a new figurine releasing on the same day as Skyward Sword HD: July 16, 2021. By scanning it in-game, players can make Link warp between the sky and the ground whenever they like. Zelda & Loftwing amiibo - Amazon Amazon is a great place to purchase new amiibo from as they often deliver your purchases by launch day. Check the link to see if the the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo is currently in stock. $25 at Amazon Zelda & Loftwing amiibo - Best Buy Check Best Buy's listing regularly to see if the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo is available. You'll likely need to move fast as this is a popular one. $25 at Best Buy Zelda & Loftwing amiibo - GameStop GameStop was one of the first places to provide this amiibo preorder. Stock sold out very quickly the first time, but you should check again and have a credit card handy just in case. $25 at GameStop Zelda & Loftwing amiibo - Target You might also be able to find the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo selling at Target. This is a hot item, so you'll need to grab it quick if you see it in stock. $25 at Target Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo Cards

Instead of being available plentifully, the special six-pack of Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo Cards sold exclusively at Target in the U.S. Unfortunately, there weren't nearly enough to go around when they first released. It's possible they'll come back in stock at Target one day, but for now the company has removed the product from its site. For now it's more likely you'll only be able to purchase them from eBay or an Amazon third-party seller at an inflated price. There are lots of knock-offs out there, so be careful when looking for authentic cards so you don't get scammed. Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo Cards - Amazon Since Target has removed their listing, the only places to purchase these Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo Cards in the U.S. are second-hand at retailers like Amazon. Be careful when making a purchase. Check at Amazon Sanrio Animal Crossing amiibo Cards - eBay Plenty of people are selling authentic Animal Crossing amiibo cards on eBay for an inflated price. Just be careful before purchasing. Check at eBay Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo

There are three Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo: Ena, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino. These amiibo are being sold exclusively through GameStop in the U.S. They release on July 9, 2021. Check back frequently to see if there's been an amiibo restock. Tsukino amiibo - GameStop This Tsukino amiibo is being sold exclusively by GameStop in the U.S.. These amiibo release on July 9, so snatch one up when you can. $20 at GameStop Ena amiibo - GameStop All Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo, including this beautiful Ena amiibo, are being sold exclusively at GameStop in the United States. Keep an eye on this page and buy it when it's available. $20 at GameStop Razewing Ratha amiibo - GameStop Few amiibo are as impressive as this Razewing Ratha one. To get it, you'll need to keep an eye on GameStop as it's the only place consumers can buy it in the U.S. $23 at GameStop Banjo & Kazooie amiibo

Whether you're a fan of the N64 games or love playing as Banjo & Kazooie in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this amiibo is a must-have collector's item. Here are some places to check for it. Banjo & Kazooie amiibo - Amazon Check out the Amazon listing to see if the Banjo Kazooie amiibo is back in stock. Be ready to buy it fast as this amiibo can sell out quickly. Check for updates Banjo & Kazooie amiibo - Best Buy Best Buy is one of the best places to check for amiibo preorders or amiibo that have recently released. See if there are any in stock. Check for updates Banjo & Kazooie amiibo - Walmart Make sure to check Walmart's inventory for this amiibo. If you're lucky, you might even be able to place an order for pickup in your area. Check for updates What are amiibo and how do they work? amiibo can either be small figurines or cards that depict characters from Nintendo games. What makes them special is the inclusion of NFC chips in their bases or within the cards. When playing select Nintendo Switch games, players can use their Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers to scan these figures to unlock in-game rewards and goodies. How to scan amiibo

Each game handles amiibo a little differently. Some allow you to scan amiibo at any time while others require you to be in a specific menu. Here's the basic idea behind each scan: Make sure that the Switch game is ready to scan. Pick up the amiibo. If you're playing with Joy-Cons, hold the amiibo over the right joystick. If you're playing with a Pro Controller, hold it over the Nintendo symbol in the center. Any available functions will show up on screen when the amiibo have scanned successfully. An amiibo's value

Some amiibo are valued by collectors far more than others, and often the longer its been out the more valuable it becomes. In fact, some of the rarest and most expensive amiibo sell for hundreds of dollars. Sometimes this is due to the rarity of the figure; other times it might be popular due to the function the NFC chip can provide while playing certain games. To maintain the value of your amiibo, it's best to never open the box. You see, the packaging isn't meant to be opened and closed again. So, once an amiibo comes out of the box it loses value. The same can be said if the packaging gets bent or dented. However, you won't be able to scan an amiibo if you keep it in the box. You'll just have to determine if it's worth removing them or you could always purchase two of the amiibo you like most and keep one as a display only. If you find an amiibo with a defect, DO NOT OPEN IT. Some collectors will pay a fortune for it. Which amiibo should you buy? Nintendo's amiibo figurines are very detailed, allowing them to serve as gaming accessories and displayable collectibles. If you really love a certain character, you should look to see if they have an amiibo for you to collect. Remember that some amiibo restock more than others, so you might have to be patient when finding the one you want. Some amiibo provide better in-game perks than others. For instance, the Link Wolf amiibo allows you to summon Wolf Link into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so he can fight enemies by your side. However scanning this amiibo in another game won't make the same thing happen. It's good to note that some amiibo don't really do much other than make random in-game items appear that may or may not be useful. Some of these can only be purchased by third-party sellers. Of course, "usefulness" is based on what games you play and how you like to use them. These are the amiibo our team finds the most useful: Wolf Link - Amazon Wolf Link is one of the more popular amiibo. Since it's been out for awhile, you might have to spend more money to get it and will likely need to purchase it second-hand on Amazon. Check for updates Link (Super Smash Bros.) - Amazon Scanning this amiibo in Breath of the Wild brings Epona, the horse of legend, into the game. Since it's an older figure, you'll likely need to purchase second-hand on Amazon. Check for updates Bowser (Super Smash Bros.) - Amazon You can make Fury Bowser appear at any time by scanning this amiibo in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Check Amazon's listings to see if it's available. Check for updates

