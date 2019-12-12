AirPods are likely to have what will amount to a blockbuster holiday quarter, with one analyst believing sales will be so strong that they could best the $4 billion quarterly revenue the iPod managed at its peak in 2007.

That comes in a research note from Asymco (via 9to5Mac in which the $4 billion number is mooted. However, it's difficult to know for sure just how many AirPods are sold because Apple doesn't break its numbers down. Instead, they're lumped in with things like Apple Watch and HomePod.