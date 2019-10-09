What you need to know
- An analyst has predicted that Apple will launch an augmented reality headset in Q2 2020.
- Ming-Chi Kuo says it will enter production at the end of 2019 for a 2020 launch
- News follows previous report in March claiming that Apple would be proceeding with AR sometime next year.
News via MacRumors reports that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will launch an augmented reality headset in the second quarter of 2020.
According to their report:
Apple's augmented reality headset will enter mass production as soon as the fourth quarter of this year in time for an early 2020 launch, according to a new report out today from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and seen by MacRumors. In his research note with TF International Securities, the analyst says Apple will cooperate with third-party brands to launch its first head-mounted AR product in 2020, with Changying Precision tipped to be the main chassis supplier.
The report notes that Kuo had previously stated in March that Apple would launch an AR product next year, and we now seem to have a prediction of a more precise window. DigiTimes previously reported in July that Apple had terminated development of the project, however MacRumors notes:
...but just last month, code found in Xcode 11 and iOS 13 confirmed that Apple is still working on an augmented reality headset of some kind.
According to the report, Kuo believes that the AR device will be marketed as an accessory for iPhone. Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple was working on an AR device back in November 2017, and MacRumors has also previously leaked a purported icon depicting an AR headset from the internals of Apple's "Find My" app.