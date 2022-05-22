We're about two weeks out from the start of this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on Monday, June 6. Not surprisingly, the rumor mill has finally started to kick into high gear for one of the most anticipated dates on the Apple calendar. This week also included news about Final Cut Pro, the long-rumored Apple VR headset, and more.
WWDC 2022
The next version of watchOS is expected to be a "significant" update, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The buzz, which doesn't come with any specifics, would be good news for Apple Watch owners who have been waiting for Apple developers to show the device some extra love.
Among the new goodies we'd like to see on watchOS are rest days in Activity, Low Power mode, mental health support, and more.
Gurman also offered some information on iOS 16, which is also expected to debut on June 6. New native apps could be on the horizon for iPhone and improved "ways of interacting" with existing ones. What probably won't happen this year is a complete redesign.
A more muted update makes sense, given the significant changes that arrived on iOS 14 and iOS 15 in recent years. Still, we hope Apple will reveal interactive widgets, more customization tools, a refreshed Home app, and more.
Final Cut Pro
Last month, a group of filmmakers wrote an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, expressing their concerns about Final Cut Pro. The filmmakers said Apple should do more to promote the popular video editing software, offer better integration with third-party apps and services, and "add the few remaining features that our industry has consistently stated are needed."
This week, Cupertino finally responded. As noted in its open letter, Apple promised to launch new training materials for Final Cut Pro, establish a panel of industry experts, and expand Final Cut Pro workshops. The group said it welcomed the response and was looking forward to seeing Apple's plans come into focus.
The biggest takeaway here: Yes, Apple does respond to complaints, which can't be said for other tech companies.
Final Cut Pro works on all the best Macs, and there's also a Windows version available.
Major Accessibility news
On Tuesday, Apple surprised many when it announced that new Accessibility features would be arriving later this year. The new tools, which Luke Filipowicz says will benefit everyone, include Accessibility updates for Apple Watch, iPhone, and more.
Was the board impressed?
Apple's long-promised mixed reality headset is getting closer to making its debut. This week, Apple's board finally got to see the device, which is an important milestone before Apple announces a new product.
Initially, Apple planned on revealing the headset at next month's WWDC. But unfortunately, technical concerns have likely pushed the reveal date to sometime later this year, according to Bloomberg.
Odds and Ends
The somewhat quiet week that was also included these tiny nuggets:
- Apple Music is gaining an Essentials Anniversary feature that celebrates landmark albums from artists as they reach significant milestones. The first album is Radiohead's OK Computer, which is now being showcased with the album, music videos, and a special Apple Music Radio show called Essentials Anniversaries with DJ Matt Wilkinson.
- This week, Pebblebee unveiled two new tracking accessories that work with Apple's Find My network. The new accessories can be used on Apple's Find My network or Pebblebee's app, which uses CrowdGPS to help you locate items and works on iOS or Android.
- Apple released iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.4, tvOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.4. Soon after, it revealed new betas for developers and public beta testers. These will likely be the final software updates before the big reveal of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16 at WWDC.
Enjoy your weekend
As temperatures rise, now is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the day. Take photos of everything blooming with your iPhone, listen to your favorite music from your Apple Watch, and more. Whatever you do, take it all in and smile.
Until next time,
Bryan
