We're about two weeks out from the start of this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on Monday, June 6. Not surprisingly, the rumor mill has finally started to kick into high gear for one of the most anticipated dates on the Apple calendar. This week also included news about Final Cut Pro, the long-rumored Apple VR headset, and more.

WWDC 2022

The next version of watchOS is expected to be a "significant" update, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The buzz, which doesn't come with any specifics, would be good news for Apple Watch owners who have been waiting for Apple developers to show the device some extra love.

Among the new goodies we'd like to see on watchOS are rest days in Activity, Low Power mode, mental health support, and more.

Gurman also offered some information on iOS 16, which is also expected to debut on June 6. New native apps could be on the horizon for iPhone and improved "ways of interacting" with existing ones. What probably won't happen this year is a complete redesign.

A more muted update makes sense, given the significant changes that arrived on iOS 14 and iOS 15 in recent years. Still, we hope Apple will reveal interactive widgets, more customization tools, a refreshed Home app, and more.

Final Cut Pro