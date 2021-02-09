As reported by CNN, Demian Flowers, an automotive analyst at Commerzbank, says that Apple is more likely to attain a relationship with a smaller automaker than a large one with its Apple Car project.

The analyst says that any automaker who does partner with Apple on an electric vehicle will most likely not benefit from the company's software advancements.

"Apple will not help the company that ends up doing this ... Apple will not share anything. The only benefit you'll get from Apple is the volumes."

Flowers also cast doubt on the idea of a potential partnership with Volkswagon, noting that VW is already on a path to creating its own operating system for its electric vehicle ambitions.