Sometimes you read or hear something and you just have to re-live it to make sure you didn't imagine it. That's definitely the case here after analyst Hilary Kramer told Yahoo Finance that "it's over for Apple" with a straight face.

The video, shared to Twitter and then taken apart by John Gruber, is one that is absolutely worth watching. In it, Kramer makes some rather interesting claims.

They say that:

People aged from 12 through 25 don't want iPhones. They want Android instead.

Not content with Android, they're also going into Microsoft Stores, too. They didn't say whether they were actually buying anything, though.

People are "upset" at something. Presumably Apple.

Everyone has found there are vulnerabilities in Apple devices.

The batteries "go really quickly" on iPhones.

Here it is in full. The fun starts around the 1:50 mark.