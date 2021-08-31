What you need to know
- Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty sat down for an interview on the Apollo Effect podcast series.
- The analyst talked about why and when Apple will release an electric car.
- Huberty also reflected on what Steve Jobs would think about Tim Cook's leadership of Apple.
In a recent episode of the Apollo Effect podcast series, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty talked about Apple Car, Tim Cook's leadership, and what Steve Jobs would think of where Apple is now.
As reported by MacRumors, Huberty speculated that the successful car of the future would integrate hardware, software, and services - a combination that Apple is known for.
"When you think about what will differentiate the car of the future, it's certainly being creative around new supply chains ... It's about vertical integration of different components, hardware design, software, and ultimately, the services that can be delivered in that automobile. It's about consumer trust and credibility, and certainly brand when it comes to a consumer product. And all of those categories are ones where Apple is a leader."
The analyst also talked about Tim Cook's leadership, saying that Steve Jobs would be proud of the way that Cook forged his own path while still protecting the culture of innovation that Jobs infused into the company.
"I really think that Tim Cook has done a pretty phenomenal job allowing for Steve's legacy to carry on, protecting that legacy while building his own very separate legacy ... Steve was very much about design and innovation and getting in the weeds in those two areas. Tim has allowed the culture of the company to continue on that front, but at the same time, he's layered in some of the softer aspects that are harder to measure."
"I think if Steve was looking down, he would be very proud of the way that Tim has built his own legacy while protecting the culture and the differentiation around design and innovation that Steve started."
Cook recently celebrated his 10th year as CEO of Apple. According to a recent report, the executive wants to launch one more product category before his retirement.
That product category will most likely have to do with augmented or virtual reality rather than an Apple Car, as the latter is not expected to launch until closer to 2030.
