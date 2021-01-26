What you need to know
- Barclays believes the iPhone 13 lineup with support Wi-Fi 6E.
- The technology would bring less congestion and more bandwidth to the new iPhones.
As reported by MacRumors, the iPhone lineup that will be released this fall will feature Wi-Fi 6E support, according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley.
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts wrote that investor sentiment surrounding Apple supplier Skyworks has become "too negative" given that the semiconductor company will apparently be supplying various components for this year's "iPhone 13" models, including Wi-Fi 6E power amplifiers.
The report also notes that Broadcom is already supplying Samsung with a Wi-Fi 6E chip for its new Galaxy S21 Ultra.
The analysts said chipmaker Broadcom also stands to benefit from both Apple and Samsung adopting Wi-Fi 6E this year. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone with Wi-Fi 6E support based on a Broadcom chip.
As noted by MacRumors, devices using Wi-Fi 6E will enjoy more bandwidth and less interference due to the technology's ability to expand beyond 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, which is currently used by most devices.
Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band. The additional spectrum will provide a lot more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.
Barclays made the same prediction in December of 2020 in a report that also aimed to squash rumors of Apple releasing an iPhone SE Plus in 2021.
The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineup, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE, all currently support Wi-Fi 6.
Apple releases new limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity
Apple has just released a brand new limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6 to celebrate Black History Month.
Taron Egerton to star in new Apple TV+ show 'In with the Devil'
A new report says Taron Egerton will star in a new Apple TV+ series called 'In with the Devil' alongside Paul Walter Hauser.
iPhone 12 Pro camera supplier LG sees 43% revenue rise in 2020
iPhone 12 Pro camera supplier LG InnoTek saw its 2020 revenue rise by 43% on the previous year thanks to the iPhone 12's launch in October.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these awesome alternatives!
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its light strips have some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!